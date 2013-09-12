* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.50 percent, tracking a weak rupee, while a rise in global crude oil prices also hurt. * The partially convertible rupee trading near the day's low of 63.95/96 per dollar, weaker than its close of 63.38/39 on Wednesday. * Global oil prices inched above $112 a barrel on Thursday as investors waited to see if diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert a U.S. strike that could further disrupt Middle East supplies. * Traders will await the factory output and retail price inflation data due after market hours for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)