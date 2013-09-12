BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
BANGALORE (Reuters) Sep 12 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3026/3145 3026/3145 MEDIUM 30 3172/3312 3166/3312
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarw
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac