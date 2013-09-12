Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.798

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 Gilt

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 400 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0965725731

