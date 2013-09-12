Sri Lankan rupee edges up on exporter dollar sales, remittances
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.
Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.798
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 Gilt
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 400 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0965725731
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business
* Sells real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.52 million) as it continues to streamline its proprietary portfolio