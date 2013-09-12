Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp (KoFC)

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 2, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.469

Payment Date October 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0223523298

