Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ASML Holding

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2023

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.101

Reoffer yield 3.483 pct

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153.8bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0972530561

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.