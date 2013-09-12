Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ASML Holding
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2023
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.101
Reoffer yield 3.483 pct
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153.8bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) &
BBB+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS0972530561
