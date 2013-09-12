Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Conti-Gummi Finance BV

Guarantor Continental AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.595

Spread 161.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, LBBW,

Morgan Stanley & SEB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Data supplied by International Insider.