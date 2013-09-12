Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Conti-Gummi Finance BV
Guarantor Continental AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.595
Spread 161.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, LBBW,
Morgan Stanley & SEB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.