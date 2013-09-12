Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd. S.A
Guarantor Fiat S.p.A
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 6.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.231
Spread 486.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 541.7bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, GSI, Natixis, SGCIB &
UniCredit
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion
euro when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0972759392
