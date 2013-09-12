Sep 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Asciano Finance Limited
Guarantor Asciano Limited and each Subsidiary Guarantor,
on a joint and several basis
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 19, 2023
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.637
Reoffer yield 4.985 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs International & NAB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0972735533
