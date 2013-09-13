* USD/INR is expected to open higher versus its close of 63.50/51 on Thursday tracking gains in the pair in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Gains will however be limited after better-than-expected factory output data and in-line retail inflation data released post market hours on Thursday. * The 1-month NDF quoting at 64.60 versus previous close of 64.30. Traders expect the pair to move in a 63.20 to 64.20 range during the session. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore also trading down 0.2 percent. Domestic share moves to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)