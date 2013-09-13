* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.50 percent, may open slightly higher tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices. * Traders will also monitor movements in the rupee for further direction. Rupee is expected to start weaker tracking the offshore forwards. * Global oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on another three ports. * Traders expect the bond market to remain rangebound until the wholesale price based inflation data on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)