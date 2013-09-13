* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.26
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan dips 0.6 percent.
* Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar held to
overnight losses against the yen as investors fretted not
whether but by how much the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its
monthly stimulus at next week's monetary meeting.
* Foreign institutional investors provisionally bought 9.30
billion rupees ($146.1 million) worth of Indian shares on
Thursday, bringing their total to nearly 66.7 billion rupees
over the previous six sessions, exchange data shows.
* India's industrial production unexpectedly rebounded in July
while consumer inflation cooled last month, offering some relief
for policymakers who have been battling the country's worst
economic crisis in more than 20 years.
* Dealers say the wholesale price inflation data and tempered
expectations over the pace at which the U.S. Federal Reserve
would withdraw its stimulus after its meeting next week were
seen weighing on the market.
* Also on watch, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council will
release economic outlook for fiscal year 2013/14, including
forecasts for GDP, fiscal deficit, capital inflows and current
account deficit between 0530-0630 GMT.
