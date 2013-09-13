* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.26 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan dips 0.6 percent. * Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar held to overnight losses against the yen as investors fretted not whether but by how much the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its monthly stimulus at next week's monetary meeting. * Foreign institutional investors provisionally bought 9.30 billion rupees ($146.1 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, bringing their total to nearly 66.7 billion rupees over the previous six sessions, exchange data shows. * India's industrial production unexpectedly rebounded in July while consumer inflation cooled last month, offering some relief for policymakers who have been battling the country's worst economic crisis in more than 20 years. * Dealers say the wholesale price inflation data and tempered expectations over the pace at which the U.S. Federal Reserve would withdraw its stimulus after its meeting next week were seen weighing on the market. * Also on watch, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council will release economic outlook for fiscal year 2013/14, including forecasts for GDP, fiscal deficit, capital inflows and current account deficit between 0530-0630 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)