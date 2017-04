* India's benchmark index is up 0.2 percent while the broader NSE index is up 0.3 percent. * Capital good shares gain after India's industrial production unexpectedly rebounded in July while consumer inflation cooled last month, offering some relief for policymakers who have been battling the country's worst economic crisis in more than 20 years. * Larsen and Toubro Ltd gains 2.6 percent while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 3.4 percent. * Also, foreign institutional investors provisionally bought 9.30 billion rupees ($146.1 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, bringing their total to nearly 66.7 billion rupees over the previous six sessions, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)