* Shares in India's state-owned banks rise on attractive valuations compared to their private sector peers, dealers say. * "Private banks are quoting at almost twice the valuation of state-owned banks," an institutional dealer said. * State Bank of India Ltd gains 1.1 percent while Bank of Baroda Ltd is up 2.8 percent. * Among midcap state-owned banks, Union Bank of India Ltd gains 4 percent while Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd is up 3.8 percent.