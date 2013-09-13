The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 10
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 01
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- UNI GLOBE, Thursday
-- KOTA LAGU, Friday
-- ZIM CHINA, Friday
-- HANJIN LOS ANGELES, Friday
-- MOL DIRECTION, Friday
-- ASIA ASPARA, Friday
-- ZHEN YANG, Wednesday
-- OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday
-- CHEMBULL DOG, Sunday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Hammonia africum, Thursday
-- ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE, Monday
-- NORTHERN PRECISION, Monday
-- OEL TRUST, Monday
-- MAERSK DAUPHIN, Wednesday
-- AL MAJEDAH, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 UNI GLOBE 12/09 14/09 CONTAINERS
2 KOTA LAGU 13/09 15/09 CONTAINERS
3 ZIM CHINA 13/09 13/09 CONTAINERS
4 HANJIN LOS ANGELES 13/09 13/09 CONTAINERS
5 MOL DIRECTION 13/09 13/09 CONTAINERS
6 ASIA ASPARA 13/09 14/09 EDIBLE OIL
7 ZHEN YANG 11/09 13/09 MEG
8 OSV MAHANANDA 13/09 13/09 BR. BULK
9 DARYA SHAN 09/09 14/09 CEMENT
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1 CHEMBULL DOG 08/09 CG+SM
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL