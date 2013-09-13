The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- UNI GLOBE, Thursday -- KOTA LAGU, Friday -- ZIM CHINA, Friday -- HANJIN LOS ANGELES, Friday -- MOL DIRECTION, Friday -- ASIA ASPARA, Friday -- ZHEN YANG, Wednesday -- OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday -- CHEMBULL DOG, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hammonia africum, Thursday -- ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE, Monday -- NORTHERN PRECISION, Monday -- OEL TRUST, Monday -- MAERSK DAUPHIN, Wednesday -- AL MAJEDAH, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 UNI GLOBE 12/09 14/09 CONTAINERS 2 KOTA LAGU 13/09 15/09 CONTAINERS 3 ZIM CHINA 13/09 13/09 CONTAINERS 4 HANJIN LOS ANGELES 13/09 13/09 CONTAINERS 5 MOL DIRECTION 13/09 13/09 CONTAINERS 6 ASIA ASPARA 13/09 14/09 EDIBLE OIL 7 ZHEN YANG 11/09 13/09 MEG 8 OSV MAHANANDA 13/09 13/09 BR. BULK 9 DARYA SHAN 09/09 14/09 CEMENT Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 CHEMBULL DOG 08/09 CG+SM NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL