* USD/INR hovering near day's low at 63.57/58 versus
its close of 63.50/51 on Thursday, but off 64.18 intraday high.
* Some custodial flows related selling by foreign banks.
* Foreign funds have been continuous buyers in cash market for
six sessions totalling over $1 billion, including provisional
data for Thursday.
* Corporate inflows cited from a large petrochem company and a
mid-sized private oil refiner.
* Break of 63.65, which was providing support to pair, may see
pair falling to 63.30-63.35.
