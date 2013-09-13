* USD/INR hovering near day's low at 63.57/58 versus its close of 63.50/51 on Thursday, but off 64.18 intraday high. * Some custodial flows related selling by foreign banks. * Foreign funds have been continuous buyers in cash market for six sessions totalling over $1 billion, including provisional data for Thursday. * Corporate inflows cited from a large petrochem company and a mid-sized private oil refiner. * Break of 63.65, which was providing support to pair, may see pair falling to 63.30-63.35. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)