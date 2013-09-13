Sep 13Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 09/09 11/09 ---- 0/11667 nil 16000/3333 2) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 12/09 12/09 ---- nil nil659 /419 0 /262 3) Santos Express Adsteam Imp/Exp 12/09 12/09 ---- nil nil 374 /5262 /163 4) Overseas GAC Crude oil 11/09 13/09 ---- nil TOCOME nil 131,153 5) Highbury Park Atlantic SulphAcid 13/09 13/09 ---- nil TOCOME nil 14,700 6) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 13/09 13/09 ---- nil TOCOME nil250/250 7) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 13/09 13/09 ---- nil TOCOME nil 5,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 10,500 nil 14/09 2) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 117,000 nil 14/09 3) Dawn Mathura Ancheril MS nil 3,400 nil 14/09 4) BBC Victoria Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil 3 Cont. nil 15/09 5) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 6,000 nil 16/09 6) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 16/09 7) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 440/420 16/09 8) Gati Najestic Posiedon Imp/Exp nil nil nil 16/09 9) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil 16/09 10) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD nil 26,000 nil 16/09 11) Dawn Meerut Inter Ocean Naphtha 17,000 nil nil 16/09 12) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil nil 17/09 13) Zim Atlantic Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 17/09 14) Rochester Castle Wilhelmensen Steel Pipes nil 2,560 nil 17/09 15) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 17/09 16) Impros Inter Ocean FO 7,000 nil nil 17/09 17) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 18/09 18) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil Uldg nil 18/09 19) Chemroad Sea J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 18/09 20) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil Uldg nil 18/09 21) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 18/09 22) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 950/720 19/09 23) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 320/200 19/09 24) Cape Marin MBKLogistics Imp/Exp nil nil 550/850 19/09 25) OEL Victory Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 200/200 19/09 26) CMA CGM Topaz CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 19/09 27) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 19/09 28) Alterego II Atlantic Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 20/09 29) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil 350/250 20/09 30) Ocean Voyager Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 108 nil 23/09 31) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 440/420 23/09 32) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 950/720 26/09 33) Argent Bloom J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,109 nil 01/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL