* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 6 basis points on the day at 8.56 percent after the prime minister's economic advisory panel says the current cash tightening measures should stay in place at least until the rupee stabilises. * India's economy is expected to grow 5.3 percent this fiscal year, the panel said on Friday, sharply lower than an earlier estimate of 6.4 percent but higher than last year. * The panel also said it would be challenging for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of the GDP, though finance minister has repeatedly said that the target will not be breached. * Traders expect the market to hold in a tight range until the wholesale price-based inflation data on Monday, ahead of the central bank's policy decision on Sept. 20. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)