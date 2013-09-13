* India's new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan to detail his first monetary policy review on Sept. 20 with focus squarely on whether the RBI will partly or wholly reverse its cash tightening steps or give an indication on when they might be rolled back. * Prior to that, the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Sept. 17-18 and is expected to trim its bond buying programme. Any delay in withdrawal of monetary stimulus will give a boost to risk assets. * The FOMC meeting will have big implications for FX markets with a dovish line easing downward pressure on twin deficit currencies such as the rupee. * However, data due Monday is likely to show that wholesale price based inflation likely edged up to a six-month high in August, driven by higher food prices and as the battered rupee made key imports such as fuel costlier, a Reuters poll found. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: August wholesale price-based inflation Wed: Money supply data Fri: RBI monetary policy review FX reserves, bank loan data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)