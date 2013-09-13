MEDIA-India's Airtel, Jio spar over time taken to comply with telecom regulator's order - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) Sep 13 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3026/3112 3026/3145 MEDIUM 30 3171/3312 3172/3312
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy