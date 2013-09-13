EM ASIA FX- Won, Taiwan dollar edge lower; Philippine peso rises

April 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.460 111.05 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.407 1.4043 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.660 30.601 -0.19 Korean won 1140.700 1134.5