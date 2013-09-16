(Corrects currency of reporting to dollars from pounds in Paragraph 3)

Sept 16 Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc's pretax profit for the first half soared as sales at its NETELLER e-wallet business nearly doubled during the period.

The company, which helps customers use credit card, debit card and direct debit processing through a proprietary online gateway, said it will continue to assess merger and acquisition opportunities. (link.reuters.com/deh23v)

Pretax profit rose to $15.5 million, for the half year ended June 30, from $1.7 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 50 percent to $118.4 million.

Optimal Payments, which was formerly known as Neovia Financial Plc, recently tied up to provide its NETELLER eWallet services to Payline - an online payment company operated by France's Monext.

Shares in the company closed at 229.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)