Sep 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0972985641

