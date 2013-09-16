* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening 3-5 basis points lower tracking a global rally in debt prices. It closed at 8.49 percent on Friday. * Traders will later await the wholesale price based inflation data due around noon for further direction. * The rupee will also be monitored for direction during the session. * The U.S. dollar slid while bonds and shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers dropped from the race to be head of the Federal Reserve, while progress on Syria also shored up risk appetite. * After market hours on Friday, the stock market regulator said foreign investors will be able to buy Indian government debt securities without having to bid for a quota. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)