* USD/INR, which closed at 63.49/50 on Friday, is seen opening weaker tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies while sharp gains in the regional share markets will also cheer. * The pair is seen starting around 63.20-63.30 range and moving in a 63.00 to 63.60 range early in the session. Traders will await the wholesale price based inflation data due around noon for further direction. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The U.S. dollar slid while bonds and shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers dropped from the race to be head of the Federal Reserve, while progress on Syria also shored up risk appetite. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 2.10 percent.