Sep 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Amber Alena - 190 SHS Cu.Con 11/09 ---- ---- nil 22,000 nil 4,400 2) Rinia - 190 SPS I.Coal 09/09 ---- ---- nil 55,100 nil 2,175 3) Jl Rotterdam ATIC Sul Acid 10/09 ---- ---- 15,000 nil nil 4,450 4) Tiger Pearl - 183 BTL CNTR 13/09 ---- ---- nil nil 746 6,310 5) Anthea - 197 JMB Mach 13/09 ---- ---- 391 nil nil COMP 6) Myron N - 230 AEL I.Coal 13/09 ---- ---- nil 55,004 nil 44,424 7) Chennai Jayam POO T.Coal 12/09 ---- ---- nil 40,913 nil 31,030 8) Apj Akhil - 210 POO T.Coal 14/09 ---- ---- nil 44,843 nil 43,792 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Oryx M PSL R Phos nil 38,500 nil 05/09 --- 2) Mv Columbia CNL I.Coal nil 57,402 nil 11/09 --- 3) Mv Oel Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 13/09 --- 4) Mv Abu Al Abyad VLR R Phos nil 54,550 nil 13/09 --- 5) Mt Princes Park NRQ Sul. Acid 19,000 nil nil 13/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Angele N VLR Cu.Con nil 14,205 nil 14/09 2) MV Sima Paya TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 14/09 3) MV Ikan Parang CNL Gypsum nil 54,540 nil 14/09 4) MV Redwing DIX I.Coal nil 51,792 nil 15/09 5) MV Cos Lucky TSS Cu.Con nil 27,021 nil 15/09 6) MV Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 15/09 7) MT Clipper Karen JFS P.Oil nil 4,000 nil 15/09 8) MV Mutha Pioneer DSA Gl Cargo 1,600 nil nil 16/09 9) MV Ci Yun Shan SIL T.Coal nil 54,498 nil 17/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.