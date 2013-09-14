Sep 14Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. PERTH I PPT TH.COAL 11/09 11/09 13/09 50,650 nil nil COMP 2) MV. CHENNAI PPT TH.COAL 13/09 13/09 14/09 nil 22,100 nil 3,800 3) MV. JAG RISHI REPLY LM. ST. 11/09 12/09 14/09 nil 18,500 nil 9,000 4) MV. MING YUAN OSL PIG IRON 10/09 10/09 14/09 nil 31,000 nil 500 5) MV. SAIKO LMH I.ORE 10/09 11/09 15/09 nil 32,000 nil COMP 6) MV. WIDAR MAHIMA C.COAL 12/09 12/09 15/09 nil 16,000 nil 11,500 7) MV. CRYSTAL OSL C.COAL 12/09 13/09 18/09 nil 8,000 nil 64,787 8) MV. VOYAGER OSL I.ORE PELLET 12/09 12/09 15/09 nil 40,500 nil 14,500 9) MV. AMBER SUN PPL ROCK PHOS 13/09 13/09 16/09 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. DESH UJAALA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 275,817 nil 09/09 --- 2) MT. VEDIKA PREM ASL IMP-M nil 15,055 nil 13/09 --- 3) MV. XIN TANG SHAN ESSKAY C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 --- 4) MV. APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 14/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. PACIFIC CHAMP PMA I. ORE(MAN) 40,000 nil nil 14/09 2) MV. BARANEE NAREE SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 15/09 3) MV. HINODE MARU SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 15/09 4) MV. DUBAI KNIGHT SAMSARA I. ORE(MAN) 31,000 nil nil 16/09 5) MV. CHENNAI JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 14/09 6) MT. GLOBAL PEACE NK SUL ACID nil 19,050 nil 15/09 7) MT. RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE OIL nil 94,400 nil 16/09 8) MV. TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 16/09 9) MT. GAS COLUMBIA JMB AMMONIA nil 6,299 nil 17/09 10) MT. LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID nil 18,500 nil 17/09 11) MV. GENCO LOIRE INFINITY S.COAL nil 51,950 nil 17/09 12) MV. ULTRA INFINITY LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 18/09 13) MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 18/09 14) MV. RIBBON GFS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 18/09 15) MV. TOXOTIS INFINITY SULPHUR nil 32,399 nil 19/09 16) MV. JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 20/09 17) MV. YANNIS GORGIASDEB C.COAL nil 85,009 nil 23/09 18) MV. NEW AGILITY NK C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 25/09 19) MT. GREEN PARK JMB P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL