Sep 14Port conditions of Kakinada as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.NEW SAILING IMPERIAL CP COKE 08/09 08/09 18/09 nil 27,465 nil 2) M.V.ELLINA BOTHRA UREA 12/09 12/09 19/09 nil 68,150 nil 3) M.V.ALTIS LAX MI GB 13/09 13/09 16/09 16,000 nil nil 4) M.T.GAS LINE SEATRANS AMMONIA 13/09 13/09 15/09 nil 12,000 nil 5) M.T.GLOBAL TRITON SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 13/09 13/09 19/09 nil 6,000 nil 6) M.V.DANIELA SRI SRINIVASAFERTILIZER 14/09 14/09 18/09 nil 22,500 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT STELLAR JMB SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 13/09 --- 2) MT BLUELINE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,450 nil 14/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.PERTH 1 BOTHRA | COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/09 2) M.T.BEIHAI PARK ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID nil 8,909 nil 14/09 3) M.T.CAMBERLEY SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 10,000 nil 15/09 4) M.V. UNICO ANNA A.S.SHIPPING GB 28,000 nil nil 15/09 5) M.V.SEA PEACE SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 16/09 6) M.V.KILIAN S BOTHRA COAL nil 55,307 nil 16/09 7) M.T.MAPLE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,500 nil 17/09 8) M.T.YONG TONG 1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,100 nil 18/09 9) M.T.HTC BRAVO BENLINE COAL nil 55,000 nil 21/09 10) M.VJIGJIGA PUYVAST GB 25,000 nil nil 21/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL