* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 1.8 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.3 percent. * The U.S. dollar slid while bonds and shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers dropped from the race to be head of the Federal Reserve, while progress on Syria also shored up risk appetite. * U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Sept. 17-18 and is expected to trim its bond buying programme. * Foreign institutional investors sold 980 million rupees worth of Indian shares on Friday to snap six-day buying streak which totalled nearly 70 billion rupees. * On watch, India will release WPI inflation data for August on Monday around 11.30 IST (6.00GMT). * Also, India's Modi crowned as opposition prime minister candidate. * India's new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan will detail his first monetary policy review on Sept. 20 with focus squarely on whether the central bank will partly or wholly reverse its cash tightening steps or give an indication on when they might be rolled back. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)