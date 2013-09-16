* Indian shares rise over 1 percent, tracking gains in global shares after news Lawrence Summers had dropped from the race to head the Federal Reserve promised to prolong the lifetime of super-easy money. * India's benchmark index gains 1.24 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.19 percent. * Private sector banks lead the gains: ICICI Bank Ltd is up 3.7 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd rises 1.6 percent. * However, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd drops more than 30 percent on Monday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert against company's Mohali plant. * Also, HSBC downgrades Indian shares to "underweight" from "neutral", citing the recent rally and downside risks to growth (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)