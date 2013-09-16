Sep 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1REZS1

