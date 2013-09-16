BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
Sep 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1REZS1
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: