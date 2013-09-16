BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* India's benchmark 10-year bonds trading flat after turning negative on the day on higher-than-expected WPI inflation. * The yield on the 10-year paper rose to as high as 8.54 percent, now flat at 8.49 percent. * India's headline inflation hit a six-month high in August, driven by a surprise surge in food prices, hardening the case for central bank governor Raghuram Rajan to keep interest rates high at his first policy meeting later this week. * Markets divided over whether the RBI will reverse or ease some of its cash-tightening steps. * Cash rate continues to remain elevated at 10.5/10.6 percent as the strain of advance tax outflows still felt in the banking system. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively