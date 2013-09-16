BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
Sep 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swiss Prime Site Ag (SPS)
Issue Amount 230 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 21, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.626
Reoffer price 99.951
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0215650737
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: