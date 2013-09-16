BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
BANGALORE (Reuters) Sep 16 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3032/3145 3026/3112 MEDIUM 30 3156/3302 3172/3312
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively