Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 15 , 2016
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 99.636
Payment Date October 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
