SEOUL, Sept 17 South Korea is set to make a
decision on its 8.3 trillion won ($7.7 billion) fighter jet
tender on Sept. 24, a spokesman for Defense Acquisition Program
Administration (DAPA), the arms procurement agency, said on
Tuesday.
The country's largest-ever defence import programme will be
on the agenda for a Sept. 24 meeting of the decision-making
committee chaired by the defence minister, the spokesman said.
Top decision makers for the tender briefed the president on
Friday and told her that Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle fighter was
the only bid of three submitted that met eligibility
requirements, a source with knowledge of the process previously
told Reuters.