* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.14
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.4 percent.
* Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on
Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely
expected to begin withdrawing stimulus.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 2.8 billion rupees
($44.56 million) worth of Indian shares on Monday, exchange data
shows, while domestic institutional investors sold 4.2 billion
rupees worth of shares.
* India's headline inflation shot to a six-month high in August,
driven by a 245 percent annual jump in onion prices, hardening
the case for new central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan to keep
interest rates high at his first policy meeting later this week.
* Also, India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected give
clearance to major projects with investments of up to 1.6
trillion rupees. (1130 GMT)
($1 = 62.8350 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)