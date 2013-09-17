* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.14 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.4 percent. * Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.8 billion rupees ($44.56 million) worth of Indian shares on Monday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold 4.2 billion rupees worth of shares. * India's headline inflation shot to a six-month high in August, driven by a 245 percent annual jump in onion prices, hardening the case for new central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan to keep interest rates high at his first policy meeting later this week. * Also, India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected give clearance to major projects with investments of up to 1.6 trillion rupees. (1130 GMT) ($1 = 62.8350 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)