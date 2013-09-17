* USD/INR is seen opening stronger, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies with the regional share markets weighing. It closed at 62.83/84 on Friday. * The pair is seen opening in a 63.30-63.40 range and moving in a band of 63.00 to 63.80 early in the session. * All Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.07 percent. * Foreign banks are pushing to raise billions of dollars from expatriate Indians in response to New Delhi's drive to defend its weak currency, which could mean the government can avoid the need for a sovereign bond or state-backed deposit scheme to attract inflows. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)