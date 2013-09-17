* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening 3-5 basis points higher, weighed down by surging inflation. It closed at 8.43 percent on Monday. * The rupee will also be watched for direction during the session. * Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus. * India's headline inflation shot to a six-month high in August, driven by a 245 percent annual jump in onion prices, hardening the case for new central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan to keep interest rates high at his first policy meeting later this week. * India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected give clearance to major projects with investments of up to 1.6 trillion rupees. (1130 GMT) * India said will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Sept. 23, deviating from the earlier schedule of borrowing this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)