* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gains 5.5 percent on value
buying after a ruling from the U.S. health regulator on its
Mohali factory triggered the worst single-day fall in its stock
on Monday, wiping off a third of its market value.
* A third Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd plant in India has
been hit by a U.S. import ban over quality concerns, dealing a
blow to the company's turnaround plans and threatening to hurt
new launches and sales of medicines to its largest market.
* Jefferies downgrades Ranbaxy to "hold" from "buy", saying the
risk-reward has shifted unfavourably post the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration alert while Kotak has cut the shares to "reduce"
from "buy".
* Brokerages including HSBC, Edelweiss and India's Anand Rathi
Research downgraded Ranbaxy on Monday, saying regulatory issues
would continue to hurt the company's turnaround plans.
