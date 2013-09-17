* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gains 5.5 percent on value buying after a ruling from the U.S. health regulator on its Mohali factory triggered the worst single-day fall in its stock on Monday, wiping off a third of its market value. * A third Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd plant in India has been hit by a U.S. import ban over quality concerns, dealing a blow to the company's turnaround plans and threatening to hurt new launches and sales of medicines to its largest market. * Jefferies downgrades Ranbaxy to "hold" from "buy", saying the risk-reward has shifted unfavourably post the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert while Kotak has cut the shares to "reduce" from "buy". * Brokerages including HSBC, Edelweiss and India's Anand Rathi Research downgraded Ranbaxy on Monday, saying regulatory issues would continue to hurt the company's turnaround plans. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)