* Deutsche bank says fears of foreign institutional investors
capitulation are receding as they have bought India shares worth
$1 billion over the past eight sessions following governor
Raghuram Rajan's recent announcements.
* "Recent announcements over the FCNR-B, supportive trade data
and easing investment facilitation in debt markets have resulted
in imparting long needed and much sought after credibility over
both - the financing of the CAD and the actual CAD," says
Deutsche bank in a report.
* The bank adds since the global financial crisis, bouts of
sharp currency depreciation in India have generally been
followed by periods of strong FII inflows into equities.
* Deutsche advises investors to focus on global recovery plays,
rupee depreciation beneficiaries like Hindalco Industries Ltd
, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and rural
plays like ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd.
