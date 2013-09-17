* Deutsche bank says fears of foreign institutional investors capitulation are receding as they have bought India shares worth $1 billion over the past eight sessions following governor Raghuram Rajan's recent announcements. * "Recent announcements over the FCNR-B, supportive trade data and easing investment facilitation in debt markets have resulted in imparting long needed and much sought after credibility over both - the financing of the CAD and the actual CAD," says Deutsche bank in a report. * The bank adds since the global financial crisis, bouts of sharp currency depreciation in India have generally been followed by periods of strong FII inflows into equities. * Deutsche advises investors to focus on global recovery plays, rupee depreciation beneficiaries like Hindalco Industries Ltd , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and rural plays like ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)