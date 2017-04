* Shares of India's gold-based non-banking lenders slump after the central bank said on Monday that it broadly accepted its working group's recommendations on non-banking financial companies lending against the collateral of gold jewellery. * Muthoot Finance Ltd falls 6.4 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd is down 3.7 percent. * Traders say recommendations including prior approval of the RBI for opening branches in excess of 1,000 and standardization of value of gold in arriving at loan-to-value ratio are seen hurting the expansion of the companies over the long run. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)