* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 bps at 8.37 pct. Yields rose to 8.47 pct in early trade. * Foreign bank dealer says traders sitting light, corporate buying also seen. * Dealers say Economic Times report of government seeking to include India in global popular bond indices also helping sentiment. * Deferment of 150 billion rupee bond sale to next week also helping bonds.