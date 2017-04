* Indian shares fall on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by the RBI policy review on Sept. 20. * India's benchmark index falls 0.2 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.3 percent. * Among blue chip shares, Housing Development and Finance Corporation Ltd falls 1.3 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is down 3 percent. * Asian shares eased and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as investors consolidated positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gains 4.8 percent on value buying after a ruling from the U.S. health regulator on its Mohali factory triggered the worst single-day fall in its stock on Monday, wiping off a third of its market value. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)