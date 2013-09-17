* USD/INR is trading near the day's low of 63.26 but is still stronger than its close of 62.83/84 on Monday as a recovery in the domestic sharemarket hurts. * Traders, however, say the 63 level will be a strong support while there will be good resistance around 63.65 levels, from where the bounce back was seen. * Domestic shares trading flat after having been negative through most of the day. * Asian shares eased and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as investors, who welcomed Lawrence Summers ending his bid to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, consolidated positions before a meeting at which the central bank is likely to start withdrawing stimulus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)