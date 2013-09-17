* USD/INR has given up most gains on the day as foreign banks sell on behalf of custodial clients, three dealers say. Pair at 62.99/00 vs Monday's close of 62.83/84 after rising to 63.6450 early in session. * Dealers also cite hopes of good inflows related to banks bringing in dollar deposits from overseas Indians. * Foreign banks are offering upfront financing for wealthy non-resident Indians (NRIs) of 90 percent to set up dollar deposits in India following various central bank incentives, including cheap dollar/rupee swap rates and more relaxed terms on 3-5 year dollar deposits, private banking sources told Reuters. * The dollar edged lower on Tuesday, but traded in a tight range before a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to result in a scaling back of its monetary stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)