* India's NSE index edges lower to slip below its 200-day moving average at 5,838 as caution prevails ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by the central bank policy review on Sept. 20. * India's benchmark index falls 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent. * Among blue chip shares, Housing Development and Finance Corp Ltd falls 1.7 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is down 3.7 percent. * Bank shares also edge lower ahead of the key central bank meetings: ICICI Bank Ltd down 1.2 percent while State Bank of India Ltd falls 0.8 percent. * Shares of India's gold-based non-banking lenders slump after the central bank said on Monday that it broadly accepted its working group's recommendations on non-banking financial companies lending against the collateral of gold jewellery. * Muthoot Finance Ltd falls 6 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd is down 3.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)