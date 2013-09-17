* India's NSE index edges lower to slip below its
200-day moving average at 5,838 as caution prevails ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is
widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by the
central bank policy review on Sept. 20.
* India's benchmark index falls 0.1 percent, while the
broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent.
* Among blue chip shares, Housing Development and Finance Corp
Ltd falls 1.7 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd is down 3.7 percent.
* Bank shares also edge lower ahead of the key central bank
meetings: ICICI Bank Ltd down 1.2 percent while State
Bank of India Ltd falls 0.8 percent.
* Shares of India's gold-based non-banking lenders slump after
the central bank said on Monday that it broadly accepted its
working group's recommendations on non-banking financial
companies lending against the collateral of gold jewellery.
* Muthoot Finance Ltd falls 6 percent, while
Manappuram Finance Ltd is down 3.7 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)