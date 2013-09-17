BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18.5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 18.5bp
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005423746
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.