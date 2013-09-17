BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date September 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.