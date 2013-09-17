BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2019
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.61
Reoffer price 99.61
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.7bp
over the January 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Golodman Sachs International,
Nomura & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0973623514
Data supplied by International Insider.
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.