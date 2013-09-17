BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ Bank New Zealand LTD
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.449
Reoffer price 99.449
Yield 1.615 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0973586059
Data supplied by International Insider.
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.